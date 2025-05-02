Stifel Downgrades CONMED (BMV:CNMD)

Fintel reports that on April 28, 2025, Stifel downgraded their outlook for CONMED (BMV:CNMD) from Buy to Hold.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 575 funds or institutions reporting positions in CONMED. This is an decrease of 20 owner(s) or 3.36% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CNMD is 0.23%, an increase of 24.95%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.70% to 40,317K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Earnest Partners holds 2,810K shares representing 9.09% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,784K shares , representing an increase of 0.92%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CNMD by 1.42% over the last quarter.

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 1,994K shares representing 6.45% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,957K shares , representing an increase of 1.86%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CNMD by 4.59% over the last quarter.

Capital Research Global Investors holds 1,577K shares representing 5.10% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,545K shares , representing an increase of 2.07%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CNMD by 3.87% over the last quarter.

SMCWX - SMALLCAP WORLD FUND INC holds 1,412K shares representing 4.56% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,311K shares , representing an increase of 7.16%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CNMD by 6.80% over the last quarter.

Champlain Investment Partners holds 1,301K shares representing 4.20% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,368K shares , representing a decrease of 5.16%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CNMD by 5.26% over the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

