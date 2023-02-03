Stifel Downgrades C.H. Robinson Worldwide (CHRW)

On February 3, 2023, Stifel downgraded their outlook for C.H. Robinson Worldwide from Buy to Hold.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 7.04% Downside

As of February 3, 2023, the average one-year price target for C.H. Robinson Worldwide is $97.03. The forecasts range from a low of $67.67 to a high of $134.40. The average price target represents a decrease of 7.04% from its latest reported closing price of $104.38.

The projected annual revenue for C.H. Robinson Worldwide is $22,167MM, a decrease of 10.24%. The projected annual EPS is $5.85, a decrease of 21.84%.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Declares $0.61 Dividend

C.H. Robinson Worldwide said on November 17, 2022 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.61 per share ($2.44 annualized). Shareholders of record as of December 1, 2022 received the payment on January 3, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.55 per share.

At the current share price of $104.38 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 2.34%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 2.25%, the lowest has been 1.84%, and the highest has been 3.34%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.26 (n=236).

The current dividend yield is 0.34 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.28. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.08%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What are large shareholders doing?

First Eagle Investment Management holds 10,570,458 shares representing 8.98% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,616,415 shares, representing a decrease of 0.43%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CHRW by 0.49% over the last quarter.

SGENX - First Eagle Global Fund holds 7,426,526 shares representing 6.31% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,690,740 shares representing 3.14% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,750,897 shares, representing a decrease of 1.63%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CHRW by 2.55% over the last quarter.

VIMSX - Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,854,105 shares representing 2.42% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,929,692 shares, representing a decrease of 2.65%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CHRW by 3.23% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,807,164 shares representing 2.38% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,816,217 shares, representing a decrease of 0.32%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CHRW by 2.07% over the last quarter.

Fund Sentiment

There are 1347 funds or institutions reporting positions in C.H. Robinson Worldwide. This is an increase of 18 owner(s) or 1.35%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:CHRW is 0.2255%, a decrease of 9.5052%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.61% to 132,889K shares.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

C.H. Robinson solves logistics problems for companies across the globe and across industries, from the simple to the most complex. With $21 billion in freight under management and 19 million shipments annually, C.H. Robinson is one of the world's largest logistics platforms. Its global suite of services accelerates trade to seamlessly deliver the products and goods that drive the world's economy. With the combination of its multimodal transportation management system and expertise, the company uses its information advantage to deliver smarter solutions for its more than 105,000 customers and 73,000 contract carriers. Its technology is built by and for supply chain experts to bring faster, more meaningful improvements to its customers' businesses.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.