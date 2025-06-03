Stifel Closes Buyout of Bryan Garnier, Expands Global Advisory Business

Stifel Financial SF announced the completion of its acquisition of Bryan, Garnier & Co., a leading independent full-service investment bank specializing in the European technology and healthcare sectors. This strategic move enhances Stifel's global advisory capabilities and expands its footprint in the European market.

SF’s Strategic Rationale Behind Acquisition

The acquisition of Bryan Garnier marks a strategic move in the progress of Stifel’s global advisory business. Ronald J. Kruszewski, chairman and CEO of Stifel, emphasized that Bryan Garnier's sector expertise and entrepreneurial mindset complement Stifel's values and objectives. Kruszewski stated, "This partnership enhances our European capabilities and moves us closer to our goal of being the premier global investment bank for the middle market. Together, we’re creating a transatlantic advisory platform built for long-term growth.”

Since 2020, Stifel and Bryan Garnier have collectively led over 500 European technology and healthcare transactions, encompassing advisory services, sponsor-led mergers & acquisitions, equity, and debt deals. This combined experience positions the firm as a formidable player in the European investment banking landscape.

Through the integration of Stifel's capabilities in consulting, private and public markets, and equity and debt solutions, Stifel and Bryan Garnier will provide customers, employees and the European market at large with unparalleled opportunities.

SF’s Prior Efforts to Grow Inorganically

Stifel has consistently pursued an opportunistic acquisition strategy to fuel its growth and diversify its business lines. In 2024, the firm completed the acquisitions of CB Resource and Finance 500, two community bank-focused companies that strengthened SF’s certificates of deposit funding platform and expanded its deposit base, a key funding source. These acquisitions also enhanced Stifel’s technology-driven risk management and planning capabilities, further supporting its private client network.

SF’s Zacks Rank & Price Performance

Over the past year, shares of SF have gained 20.6%, underperforming the industry’s 28.5% growth.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Currently, SF carries a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell).

Similar Steps by Other Finance Firms

Last month, The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc.’s PNC subsidiary, PNC Bank, entered a definitive agreement to acquire Aqueduct Capital Group. The acquisition is expected to close in mid-summer, subject to customary closing conditions. The terms of the deal were kept under wraps.

The planned acquisition will enhance the primary fund placement capabilities of PNC Financial’s subsidiary Harris Williams, which is a global investment bank specializing in mergers and acquisitions and private capital advisory services, serving clients globally.

Likewise, in March 2025, BlackRock Inc. BLK completed the acquisition of Preqin, a premier independent provider of private markets data, solidifying its private markets capabilities to cater to the rising demand among clients.

The deal, announced in June 2024, for almost $3.2 billion (£2.55 billion) in cash, reflected a significant milestone in BLK’s strategy to enhance its private markets capabilities by integrating investments, technology and data across the entire portfolio.

