STIFEL CANADA Upgrades STEP Energy Services (TSE:STEP)

Fintel reports that on June 3, 2023, STIFEL CANADA upgraded their outlook for STEP Energy Services (TSE:STEP) from Hold to Buy .

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 130.34% Upside

As of June 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for STEP Energy Services is 6.70. The forecasts range from a low of 5.05 to a high of $8.92. The average price target represents an increase of 130.34% from its latest reported closing price of 2.91.

The projected annual revenue for STEP Energy Services is 1,122MM, an increase of 8.63%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.51.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

DISVX - Dfa International Small Cap Value Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 87K shares representing 0.12% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

DFIEX - International Core Equity Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 43K shares representing 0.06% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

DFA INVESTMENT TRUST CO - The Canadian Small Company Series holds 31K shares representing 0.04% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 21K shares, representing an increase of 31.57%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in STEP by 12.88% over the last quarter.

NVIR - Horizon Kinetics Energy and Remediation ETF holds 13K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company.

DFA INVESTMENT DIMENSIONS GROUP INC - International Vector Equity Portfolio Shares holds 12K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

