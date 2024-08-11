STIFEL CANADA Upgrades Neo Performance Materials (NOPMF)

Fintel reports that on August 5, 2024, STIFEL CANADA upgraded their outlook for Neo Performance Materials (OTCPK:NOPMF) from Hold to Buy.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 61.28% Upside

As of August 6, 2024, the average one-year price target for Neo Performance Materials is $8.39/share. The forecasts range from a low of $7.31 to a high of $9.88. The average price target represents an increase of 61.28% from its latest reported closing price of $5.20 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Neo Performance Materials is 628MM. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.76.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 29 funds or institutions reporting positions in Neo Performance Materials. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to NOPMF is 0.03%, an increase of 38.61%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 15.51% to 466K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

BIVIX - Invenomic Fund Institutional Class shares holds 162K shares representing 0.39% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 180K shares , representing a decrease of 11.54%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NOPMF by 31.79% over the last quarter.

DFA INVESTMENT TRUST CO - The Canadian Small Company Series holds 58K shares representing 0.14% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 32K shares , representing an increase of 45.07%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NOPMF by 23.78% over the last quarter.

PSPFX - Global Resources Fund holds 50K shares representing 0.12% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 80K shares , representing a decrease of 60.00%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NOPMF by 36.84% over the last quarter.

DFIEX - International Core Equity Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 36K shares representing 0.09% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

FNCRX - Franklin Natural Resources Fund Class C holds 24K shares representing 0.06% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 85K shares , representing a decrease of 260.17%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NOPMF by 72.24% over the last quarter.

