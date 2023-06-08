STIFEL CANADA Upgrades Calfrac Well Services (TSX:CFW)

Fintel reports that on June 3, 2023, STIFEL CANADA upgraded their outlook for Calfrac Well Services (TSX:CFW) from Hold to Buy .

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Doubleline Income Solutions Fund holds 288K shares representing 0.36% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

DFIEX - International Core Equity Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 45K shares representing 0.06% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

HYLD - High Yield ETF holds 36K shares representing 0.04% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 37K shares, representing a decrease of 1.06%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CFW by 46.92% over the last quarter.

AVDV - Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF holds 25K shares representing 0.03% ownership of the company.

DFA INVESTMENT DIMENSIONS GROUP INC - International Vector Equity Portfolio Shares holds 25K shares representing 0.03% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

