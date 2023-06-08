STIFEL CANADA Maintains Western Energy Services (TSX:WRG) Hold Recommendation

Fintel reports that on June 3, 2023, STIFEL CANADA maintained coverage of Western Energy Services (TSX:WRG) with a Hold recommendation.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1 funds or institutions reporting positions in Western Energy Services. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to WRG is 9.67%, a decrease of 0.00%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.00% to 73K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

ABSOX - Footprints Discover Value Fund holds 73K shares representing 0.22% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.