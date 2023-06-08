News & Insights

STIFEL CANADA Maintains Western Energy Services (TSX:WRG) Hold Recommendation

June 08, 2023 — 11:58 pm EDT

Fintel reports that on June 3, 2023, STIFEL CANADA maintained coverage of Western Energy Services (TSX:WRG) with a Hold recommendation.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1 funds or institutions reporting positions in Western Energy Services. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to WRG is 9.67%, a decrease of 0.00%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.00% to 73K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

CA:WRG / Western Energy Services Shares Held by Institutions

ABSOX - Footprints Discover Value Fund holds 73K shares representing 0.22% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

