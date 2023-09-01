STIFEL CANADA Maintains Taseko Mines (TSX:TKO) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on August 24, 2023, STIFEL CANADA maintained coverage of Taseko Mines (TSX:TKO) with a Buy recommendation.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 130 funds or institutions reporting positions in Taseko Mines. This is a decrease of 10 owner(s) or 7.14% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TKO is 0.09%, a decrease of 23.94%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.94% to 54,405K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IFRA - iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF holds 7,726K shares representing 2.68% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,349K shares, representing an increase of 17.83%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TKO by 1.69% over the last quarter.

COPX - Global X Copper Miners ETF holds 6,396K shares representing 2.22% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,661K shares, representing a decrease of 4.14%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TKO by 1.53% over the last quarter.

Connor, Clark & Lunn Investment Management holds 6,300K shares representing 2.18% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,260K shares, representing an increase of 0.64%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TKO by 19.75% over the last quarter.

Diamond Hill Capital Management holds 5,863K shares representing 2.03% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,963K shares, representing a decrease of 18.76%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TKO by 30.30% over the last quarter.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. holds 5,831K shares representing 2.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,992K shares, representing a decrease of 19.91%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TKO by 30.28% over the last quarter.

