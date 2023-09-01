STIFEL CANADA Maintains Secure Energy Services (TSX:SES) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on August 23, 2023, STIFEL CANADA maintained coverage of Secure Energy Services (TSX:SES) with a Buy recommendation.

Secure Energy Services Maintains 5.46% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company's dividend yield is 5.46%.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.65. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 12.33%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 40 funds or institutions reporting positions in Secure Energy Services. This is a decrease of 3 owner(s) or 6.98% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SES is 0.11%, a decrease of 21.27%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 62.25% to 6,937K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

DFA INVESTMENT TRUST CO - The Canadian Small Company Series holds 1,830K shares representing 0.63% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

DFIEX - International Core Equity Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 973K shares representing 0.33% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Nbw Capital holds 659K shares representing 0.23% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 670K shares, representing a decrease of 1.71%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SES by 3.19% over the last quarter.

TAISX - TIAA-CREF Quant International Small-Cap Equity Fund Advisor Class holds 401K shares representing 0.14% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 100.00%.

IXUS - iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF holds 330K shares representing 0.11% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 308K shares, representing an increase of 6.78%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SES by 18.12% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.