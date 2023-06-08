STIFEL CANADA Maintains Secure Energy Services (TSX:SES) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on June 3, 2023, STIFEL CANADA maintained coverage of Secure Energy Services (TSX:SES) with a Buy recommendation.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 43 funds or institutions reporting positions in Secure Energy Services. This is an increase of 6 owner(s) or 16.22% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SES is 0.13%, an increase of 42.58%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 161.35% to 18,377K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Canoe Financial holds 11,142K shares representing 3.77% ownership of the company.

DFA INVESTMENT TRUST CO - The Canadian Small Company Series holds 1,830K shares representing 0.62% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,850K shares, representing a decrease of 1.09%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SES by 3.84% over the last quarter.

DFIEX - International Core Equity Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 973K shares representing 0.33% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Nbw Capital holds 670K shares representing 0.23% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 909K shares, representing a decrease of 35.61%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SES by 36.95% over the last quarter.

QCSTRX - Stock Account Class R1 holds 641K shares representing 0.22% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 321K shares, representing an increase of 49.96%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SES by 71.37% over the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.