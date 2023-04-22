STIFEL CANADA Maintains Reunion Gold (TSXV:RGD) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 17, 2023, STIFEL CANADA maintained coverage of Reunion Gold (TSXV:RGD) with a Buy recommendation.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 4 funds or institutions reporting positions in Reunion Gold. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to RGD is 1.43%, an increase of 20.30%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 28.47% to 41,630K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

INIVX - International Investors Gold Fund holds 31,274K shares representing 3.10% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 24,064K shares, representing an increase of 23.06%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RGD by 27.45% over the last quarter.

GRHIX - Goehring & Rozencwajg Resources Fund Institutional Class Shares holds 4,316K shares representing 0.43% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,782K shares, representing an increase of 35.53%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RGD by 124.67% over the last quarter.

UNWPX - World Precious Minerals Fund holds 4,000K shares representing 0.40% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VanEck VIP Trust - VanEck VIP Global Gold Fund Class S holds 2,040K shares representing 0.20% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,558K shares, representing an increase of 23.62%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RGD by 20.31% over the last quarter.

