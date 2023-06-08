STIFEL CANADA Maintains PHX Energy Services (TSX:PHX) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on June 3, 2023, STIFEL CANADA maintained coverage of PHX Energy Services (TSX:PHX) with a Buy recommendation.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 26 funds or institutions reporting positions in PHX Energy Services. This is an increase of 2 owner(s) or 8.33% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PHX is 0.02%, an increase of 33.69%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 122.66% to 4,061K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Canoe Financial holds 2,188K shares representing 4.28% ownership of the company.

FLPSX - Fidelity Low-Priced Stock Fund holds 1,200K shares representing 2.35% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,200K shares, representing a decrease of 0.06%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PHX by 9.27% over the last quarter.

DFIEX - International Core Equity Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 164K shares representing 0.32% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

FLKSX - Fidelity Low-Priced Stock K6 Fund holds 130K shares representing 0.26% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 122K shares, representing an increase of 6.24%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PHX by 5.75% over the last quarter.

DFA INVESTMENT TRUST CO - The Canadian Small Company Series holds 124K shares representing 0.24% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 106K shares, representing an increase of 14.24%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PHX by 2.89% over the last quarter.

