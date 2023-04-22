STIFEL CANADA Maintains Osino Resources (TSX:OSI) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 17, 2023, STIFEL CANADA maintained coverage of Osino Resources (TSX:OSI) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 115.23% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Osino Resources is $2.35. The forecasts range from a low of $1.62 to a high of $3.57. The average price target represents an increase of 115.23% from its latest reported closing price of $1.09.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1 funds or institutions reporting positions in Osino Resources. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to OSI is 0.97%, an increase of 42.36%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.00% to 5,000K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

ASA Gold & Precious Metals holds 5,000K shares representing 3.16% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

