News & Insights

Stocks

STIFEL CANADA Maintains Lithium Ionic (TSX:LTH) Buy Recommendation

June 08, 2023 — 11:03 pm EDT

Written by George Maybach for Fintel ->

Fintel reports that on June 5, 2023, STIFEL CANADA maintained coverage of Lithium Ionic (TSX:LTH) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 117.33% Upside

As of June 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for Lithium Ionic is 5.74. The forecasts range from a low of 5.05 to a high of $6.56. The average price target represents an increase of 117.33% from its latest reported closing price of 2.64.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

CA:LTH / Lithium Ionic Corp Shares Held by Institutions

PSPFX - Global Resources Fund holds 600K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 750K shares, representing a decrease of 25.00%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LTH by 16.95% over the last quarter.

TIFF INVESTMENT PROGRAM - TIFF Multi-Asset Fund holds 278K shares.

SPROTT FUNDS TRUST - Sprott Lithium Miners ETF holds 14K shares.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
Fintel
Fintel is a leading provider of financial data and insights for intelligent, data-driven investors. With coverage of over 75,000 listed companies on all major stock exchanges, Fintel has the most comprehensive coverage of global equities at prices individual investors can afford.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.