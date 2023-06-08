STIFEL CANADA Maintains Lithium Ionic (TSX:LTH) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on June 5, 2023, STIFEL CANADA maintained coverage of Lithium Ionic (TSX:LTH) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 117.33% Upside

As of June 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for Lithium Ionic is 5.74. The forecasts range from a low of 5.05 to a high of $6.56. The average price target represents an increase of 117.33% from its latest reported closing price of 2.64.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

PSPFX - Global Resources Fund holds 600K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 750K shares, representing a decrease of 25.00%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LTH by 16.95% over the last quarter.

TIFF INVESTMENT PROGRAM - TIFF Multi-Asset Fund holds 278K shares.

SPROTT FUNDS TRUST - Sprott Lithium Miners ETF holds 14K shares.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.