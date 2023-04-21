STIFEL CANADA Maintains HLS Therapeutics (HLS) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 17, 2023, STIFEL CANADA maintained coverage of HLS Therapeutics (HLS) with a Buy recommendation.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Dfa Investment Dimensions Group Inc - Va International Small Portfolio holds 3K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

LINCOLN VARIABLE INSURANCE PRODUCTS TRUST - LVIP Dimensional International Core Equity Fund Standard Class holds 2K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company.

DFA INVESTMENT DIMENSIONS GROUP INC - International Sustainability Core 1 Portfolio Shares holds 2K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

DFIS - Dimensional International Small Cap ETF holds 2K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2K shares, representing an increase of 29.86%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HLS by 17.06% over the last quarter.

DFA INVESTMENT DIMENSIONS GROUP INC - International Vector Equity Portfolio Shares holds 1K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 20 funds or institutions reporting positions in HLS Therapeutics. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to HLS is 0.00%, a decrease of 41.85%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 14.23% to 80K shares.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.