STIFEL CANADA Maintains Coveo Solutions (CVOSF) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on December 10, 2025, STIFEL CANADA maintained coverage of Coveo Solutions (OTCPK:CVOSF) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 42.64% Upside

As of December 6, 2025, the average one-year price target for Coveo Solutions is $7.36/share. The forecasts range from a low of $4.49 to a high of $9.34. The average price target represents an increase of 42.64% from its latest reported closing price of $5.16 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Coveo Solutions is 169MM, an increase of 19.41%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.06.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 8 funds or institutions reporting positions in Coveo Solutions. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CVOSF is 0.25%, an increase of 3.68%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.18% to 922K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

RVPIX - Royce Smaller-Companies Growth Fund Institutional Class holds 614K shares representing 1.10% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 456K shares , representing an increase of 25.73%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CVOSF by 77.39% over the last quarter.

Royce Value Trust holds 184K shares representing 0.33% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 151K shares , representing an increase of 17.93%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CVOSF by 68.47% over the last quarter.

PASIX - PACE Alternative Strategies Investments holds 40K shares representing 0.07% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 21K shares , representing an increase of 48.82%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CVOSF by 251.81% over the last quarter.

OWSMX - Old Westbury Small & Mid Cap Strategies Fund holds 37K shares representing 0.07% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

WEUSX - Siit World Equity Ex-us Fund - holds 20K shares representing 0.04% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

