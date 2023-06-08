STIFEL CANADA Maintains CES Energy Solutions (TSX:CEU) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on June 3, 2023, STIFEL CANADA maintained coverage of CES Energy Solutions (TSX:CEU) with a Buy recommendation.

CES Energy Solutions Maintains 4.02% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company's dividend yield is 4.02%.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.22. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

For a list of the companies with the highest dividend yield, see Fintel's Dividend Screener.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 43 funds or institutions reporting positions in CES Energy Solutions. This is an increase of 3 owner(s) or 7.50% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CEU is 0.11%, an increase of 43.66%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 8.54% to 6,884K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

DISVX - Dfa International Small Cap Value Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 1,402K shares representing 0.55% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,366K shares, representing an increase of 2.53%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CEU by 10.06% over the last quarter.

DFA INVESTMENT TRUST CO - The Canadian Small Company Series holds 1,395K shares representing 0.55% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,362K shares, representing an increase of 2.38%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CEU by 4.08% over the last quarter.

DFIEX - International Core Equity Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 1,088K shares representing 0.43% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

ISCF - iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl Small-Cap ETF holds 294K shares representing 0.12% ownership of the company.

QCSTRX - Stock Account Class R1 holds 229K shares representing 0.09% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.