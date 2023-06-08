News & Insights

STIFEL CANADA Maintains Cathedral Energy Service (TSX:CET) Buy Recommendation

June 08, 2023 — 10:33 pm EDT

Fintel reports that on June 3, 2023, STIFEL CANADA maintained coverage of Cathedral Energy Service (TSX:CET) with a Buy recommendation.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

CA:CET / Cathedral Energy Service Shares Held by Institutions

DFA INVESTMENT DIMENSIONS GROUP INC - International Sustainability Core 1 Portfolio Shares holds 18K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

