STIFEL CANADA Maintains Calfrac Well Services (TSX:CFW) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on August 23, 2023, STIFEL CANADA maintained coverage of Calfrac Well Services (TSX:CFW) with a Buy recommendation.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 22 funds or institutions reporting positions in Calfrac Well Services. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CFW is 0.06%, a decrease of 7.13%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.86% to 540K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Doubleline Income Solutions Fund holds 288K shares representing 0.36% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

DFIEX - International Core Equity Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 45K shares representing 0.06% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

HYLD - High Yield ETF holds 36K shares representing 0.04% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

AVDV - Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF holds 29K shares representing 0.04% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 25K shares, representing an increase of 14.45%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CFW by 24.09% over the last quarter.

DFA INVESTMENT DIMENSIONS GROUP INC - International Vector Equity Portfolio Shares holds 25K shares representing 0.03% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.