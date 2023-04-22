STIFEL CANADA Maintains Bear Creek Mining (TSXV:BCM) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 14, 2023, STIFEL CANADA maintained coverage of Bear Creek Mining (TSXV:BCM) with a Buy recommendation.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 10 funds or institutions reporting positions in Bear Creek Mining. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BCM is 0.10%, an increase of 32.50%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 10.36% to 16,485K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

SILJ - ETFMG Prime Junior Silver Miners ETF holds 4,482K shares representing 2.90% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,870K shares, representing an increase of 58.29%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BCM by 172.93% over the last quarter.

KGGAX - KOPERNIK GLOBAL ALL-CAP FUND SHARES holds 3,626K shares representing 2.34% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

SIL - Global X Silver Miners ETF holds 3,442K shares representing 2.23% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,361K shares, representing an increase of 2.37%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BCM by 61.19% over the last quarter.

SPROTT FUNDS TRUST - Sprott Gold Equity Fund Institutional Class holds 3,054K shares representing 1.97% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,079K shares, representing a decrease of 33.56%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BCM by 14.95% over the last quarter.

INIVX - International Investors Gold Fund holds 1,294K shares representing 0.84% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,303K shares, representing a decrease of 78.02%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BCM by 56.39% over the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.