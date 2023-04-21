STIFEL CANADA Downgrades Goodfood Market (TSE:FOOD)

Fintel reports that on April 13, 2023, STIFEL CANADA downgraded their outlook for Goodfood Market (TSE:FOOD) from Buy to Hold .

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Brighthouse Funds Trust II - Brighthouse holds 8K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

SPDW - SPDR(R) Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF holds 329K shares representing 0.43% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 293K shares, representing an increase of 10.84%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FOOD by 56.19% over the last quarter.

JISAX - International Small Company Fund Class NAV holds 3K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Dfa Investment Dimensions Group Inc - Va International Small Portfolio holds 2K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

