Stick With These 3 High-Growth Stocks Despite Market Uncertainty

Many investors understand the benefits of diversifying their portfolios. Diversification across various asset classes is a part of this discussion. Indeed, holding a certain percentage of high-growth stocks in addition to defensive dividend-paying names is a great way to build long-term wealth.

There’s currently a very conspicuous shift happening in the market right now. Investors are increasingly focused on value stocks over growth. Surging inflation, rising interest rates, and a deteriorating macro backdrop do not portend well for growth stocks.

That said, the significant declines we’ve seen across most high-growth stocks over the past year may provide an opportunity for long-term investors.

Indeed, for those willing to ride out the storm, now may be the time to accumulate some growth.

It’s really a question of an investor’s time horizon, in my view. For those thinking very long-term, here are three ideas worth considering right now.

NVEI Nuvei $34.08 SHOP Shopify $48.33 GOOG Alphabet $97.52

Nuvei (NVEI)

Starting off this list of high-growth stocks worth hanging onto is Nuvei (NASDAQ:NVEI). Nuvei provides merchants and partners with payment technology solutions.

Mobile payments, online payments, and in-store payments are the various options the company offers. Its services are available across North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Asia Pacific.

This technology stock went public in August 2020. However, due to a particularly bad short report issued against the company, as well as a significant valuation correction in payment processing stocks, the company’s share price fell precipitously. This company’s previous high-flying status has been replaced by one that’s markedly less attractive.

That said, there has been analyst interest in Nuvei, with some claiming that the short report against the company was misleading and that the company’s share price now has significant upside potential.

Nuvei has seen its revenue surge 64% in fiscal 2019 and more than 50% in 2020. The company then went on to perform exceptionally well in 2021, with top-line growth of 80% year-over-year.

Analysts predict that the company’s revenue growth will slow significantly as a result of a potential recession. However, over the very long term, this looks like a growth stock worth hanging onto.

Shopify (SHOP)

Even after its disastrous share price fall, Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) remains one of Canada’s best-performing stocks since its IPO.

The risk of rising interest rates as well as the downgrading of most high-tech valuations had a significant impact on SHOP stock. Moving forward, sentiment may remain negative, particularly in an inflationary environment.

S0, why is now the time to consider adding exposure to Shopify?

Well, the company’s e-commerce focus provides investors with exposure to strong secular growth tailwinds. This company is a leader in key software solutions for SMBs to sell goods online. And as more of the economy shifts to an omnichannel model, Shopify should be a key beneficiary of this move.

The company’s valuation metrics remain elevated, with Shopify currently valued at around $60 billion. That said, there’s a reason for this premium, with many investors viewing Shopify as the “next Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN),” citing obvious similarities between the two companies.

Analysts appear to agree. According to MarketBeat Ratings, Deutsche Bank’s Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Shopify from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued this month. This upgrade also included a hike in the investment bank’s target price for SHOP stock to $50.00 from $40.00 previously.

Alphabet (GOOG)

One of the high-growth stocks that’s been hit relatively hard of late has been Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG). This mega-cap technology juggernaut is a holding of many investors out there. That’s mainly because this stock’s size means it’s a heavily-weighted component of many index funds. Thus, whether many investors like it or not, GOOG stock moves the market.

The recent news that’s raised eyebrows with this search giant is another antitrust lawsuit filed against Alphabet by the Department of Justice. This lawsuit reportedly targets the company’s advertising business, suggesting that Google has an effective monopoly and should break up its advertising business to improve competition.

A number of analysts and Alphabet representatives have suggested that Alphabet’s relatively low-cost profile doesn’t harm consumers in any way. In fact, the company’s size and scale could be argued to be helpful for pricing, at least from a consumer standpoint.

We’ll see what comes of this whole ordeal. However, in the past, Alphabet has famously paid a fine and walked away from most lawsuits, whether originating in the U.S., E.U. or elsewhere.

The company’s massive cash flows and ability to continue growing despite its incredible size is noteworthy. Those thinking long-term ought to like how GOOG stock is positioned in this uncertain market.

On the date of publication, Chris MacDonald did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.

Chris MacDonald’s love for investing led him to pursue an MBA in Finance and take on a number of management roles in corporate finance and venture capital over the past 15 years. His experience as a financial analyst in the past, coupled with his fervor for finding undervalued growth opportunities, contribute to his conservative, long-term investing perspective.

