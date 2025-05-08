$STI stock is up 24% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$STI stock has now risen 24% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $40,107,564 of trading volume.Here is what we see in our data on $STI:
$STI Insider Trading Activity
$STI insiders have traded $STI stock on the open market 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 3 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $STI stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- GRAPHENE GROUP, INC. GLOBAL has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 500,000 shares for an estimated $53,217.
$STI Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 32 institutional investors add shares of $STI stock to their portfolio, and 12 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- GEODE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC added 777,982 shares (+253.6%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $542,020
- NORTHERN TRUST CORP added 403,761 shares (+1000.6%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $281,300
- VANGUARD GROUP INC added 299,418 shares (+129.6%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $208,604
- SUSQUEHANNA INTERNATIONAL GROUP, LLP added 246,866 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $171,991
- NEW YORK STATE COMMON RETIREMENT FUND removed 189,600 shares (-92.5%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $22,865
- MORGAN STANLEY added 170,081 shares (+829.9%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $118,495
- BLACKROCK, INC. added 168,009 shares (+21.5%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $20,261
