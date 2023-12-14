SThree's net fees drop in subdued hiring market

Recasts paragraph 1, adds background in paragraph 3 and CEO comment in paragraph 5

Dec 14 (Reuters) - UK's SThree STEMS.L posted a fall in annual net fees on Thursday, dragged down by a 22% drop in permanent fees as the recruiter grappled with sluggish hiring market conditions.

SThree, which hires employees for finance, energy, banking, pharmaceutical, engineering and tech sectors, reported a 4% year-on-year fall in net fees income for the full year ended Nov. 30.

Recruiters have been under pressure from a slower recovery in the Chinese economy and a lull in the U.S. technology sector, while macro-economic uncertainties have also dented permanent hiring across the globe.

However, the company said contract fees, which account for most of its income, rose 1%.

"As we enter the start of the new financial year, we haven't yet seen an easing of the macro-economic environment, which continues to drive soft trading conditions," CEO Timo Lehne said in a statement.

(Reporting by Prerna Bedi and Anchal Rana in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

((Prerna.Bedi@thomsonreuters.com; +91 98052 24616;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.