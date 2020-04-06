SThree scraps final dividend, explores ways to support operations

April 6 (Reuters) - British recruiting firm SThree STEMS.L said on Monday it would scrap the final dividend for 2019 and that it was actively exploring options to support operations across regions, as it battles the impact of the coronavirus on the recruitment industry.

The company, which hires employees for finance, energy, banking, pharmaceutical, engineering and tech sectors, added it is in advanced stage of seeking access to the Bank of England's Covid Corporate Financing Facility.

