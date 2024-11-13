News & Insights

SThree plc Executives Acquire Shares in Incentive Plans

November 13, 2024 — 05:08 am EST

SThree plc (GB:STEM) has released an update.

SThree plc announced recent transactions involving its key executives, Director Andrew Beach and CEO Timo Lehne, who both acquired partnership and matching shares under the company’s share incentive plans. These transactions, conducted on the London Stock Exchange, highlight the leadership team’s commitment to the company’s growth and alignment with shareholder interests.

