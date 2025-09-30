SThree (LSE:STEM) Price Target Decreased by 30.90% to 253.72

The average one-year price target for SThree (LSE:STEM) has been revised to 253.72 GBX / share. This is a decrease of 30.90% from the prior estimate of 367.20 GBX dated September 10, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 156.55 GBX to a high of 315.00 GBX / share. The average price target represents an increase of 56.81% from the latest reported closing price of 161.80 GBX / share.

SThree Maintains 9.03% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company’s dividend yield is 9.03%.

Additionally, the company’s dividend payout ratio is 0.63. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company’s income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company’s income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company’s 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.10% , demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 53 funds or institutions reporting positions in SThree. This is an decrease of 5 owner(s) or 8.62% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to STEM is 0.08%, an increase of 12.05%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 10.88% to 12,281K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

OAKEX - Oakmark International Small Cap Fund Investor Class holds 3,349K shares representing 2.62% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

TBGVX - Tweedy, Browne Global Value Fund holds 2,004K shares representing 1.57% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,568K shares , representing a decrease of 28.12%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in STEM by 23.95% over the last quarter.

HILAX - The Hartford International Value Fund holds 1,320K shares representing 1.03% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,316K shares , representing an increase of 0.29%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in STEM by 29.25% over the last quarter.

AVDV - Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF holds 1,165K shares representing 0.91% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,059K shares , representing an increase of 9.11%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in STEM by 9.68% over the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 754K shares representing 0.59% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 747K shares , representing an increase of 1.03%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in STEM by 18.08% over the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.