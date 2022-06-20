SThree forecasts annual profit above market expectations

Adds details, background

June 20 (Reuters) - British recruiting firm SThree Plc STEMS.L on Monday forecast annual profit to be at least 5% ahead of market consensus, after its half-year net fees surged due to a hiring boom in its key markets.

SThree, which hires employees for finance, energy, banking, pharmaceutical, engineering, and tech sector, said overall group net fees for the six months ended May 31 rose to 203.1 million pounds ($248.51 million) from 164.3 million pounds a year earlier.

Globally, the hiring sector has witnessed a boom after economies reopened as staff shortages led to a highly competitive job market.

"Our business had largely recovered from the pandemic in Q2 last year, so this is the first period in which we have been able to provide a true like-for-like comparison," Chief Executive Officer Timo Lehne said in a statement.

SThree also remains mindful of the macro-economic uncertainties, Lehne said, while adding that focus on flexible working is paying off.

Net fees in SThree's three biggest markets soared, with Netherlands, Germany and the United States up 41%, 22% and 21% respectively.

($1 = 0.8173 pounds)

