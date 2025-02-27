$STGW Earnings Results: $STGW Reports Quarterly Earnings

$STGW ($STGW) posted quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported earnings of $0.24 per share, missing estimates of $0.26 by $0.02. The company also reported revenue of $788,710,000, beating estimates of $765,641,580 by $23,068,420.
$STGW Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 75 institutional investors add shares of $STGW stock to their portfolio, and 68 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- JPMORGAN CHASE & CO added 1,154,458 shares (+2968.0%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $7,596,333
- FOUNDRY PARTNERS, LLC removed 506,610 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $3,556,402
- SCHRODER INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT GROUP removed 452,402 shares (-8.5%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $2,976,805
- HOTCHKIS & WILEY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC removed 407,900 shares (-2.1%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $2,683,982
- 683 CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC added 365,000 shares (+94.8%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $2,401,700
- LIGHTHOUSE INVESTMENT PARTNERS, LLC removed 246,615 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,622,726
- CASTLEKNIGHT MANAGEMENT LP removed 237,566 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,563,184
