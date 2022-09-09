STGW Crosses Above Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Friday, shares of Stagwell Inc (Symbol: STGW) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $7.18, changing hands as high as $7.21 per share. Stagwell Inc shares are currently trading up about 4.8% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of STGW shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, STGW's low point in its 52 week range is $4.80 per share, with $11.04 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $7.13.

Click here to find out which 9 other stocks recently crossed above their 200 day moving average »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.