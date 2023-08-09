STG to acquire Avid Technology in $1.4 billion deal

Aug 9 (Reuters) - Avid Technology Inc AVID.O said on Wednesday it had entered into a definitive agreement to be acquired by an affiliate of Symphony Technology Group (STG) in an all-cash transaction valuing the software company at about $1.4 billion, inclusive of net debt.

(Reporting by Ananya Mariam Rajesh in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)

((AnanyaMariam.Rajesh@thomsonreuters.com ; Twitter: https://twitter.com/AnanyaMariam;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.