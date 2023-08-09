News & Insights

US Markets
AVID

STG to acquire Avid Technology in $1.4 billion deal

Credit: REUTERS/MIKE SEGAR

August 09, 2023 — 04:59 pm EDT

Written by Ananya Mariam Rajesh for Reuters ->

Aug 9 (Reuters) - Avid Technology Inc AVID.O said on Wednesday it had entered into a definitive agreement to be acquired by an affiliate of Symphony Technology Group (STG) in an all-cash transaction valuing the software company at about $1.4 billion, inclusive of net debt.

(Reporting by Ananya Mariam Rajesh in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)

((AnanyaMariam.Rajesh@thomsonreuters.com ; Twitter: https://twitter.com/AnanyaMariam;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

AVID

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.