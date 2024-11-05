Stewart Information Servs's Earnings Outlook

Stewart Information Servs (NYSE:STC) will release its quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, 2024-10-23. Here's a brief overview for investors ahead of the announcement.

Analysts anticipate Stewart Information Servs to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $1.04.

The market awaits Stewart Information Servs's announcement, with hopes high for news of surpassing estimates and providing upbeat guidance for the next quarter.

It's important for new investors to understand that guidance can be a significant driver of stock prices.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed EPS by $0.22, which was followed by a 1.13% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Stewart Information Servs's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q3 2024 Q2 2024 Q1 2024 Q4 2023 Q3 2023 EPS Estimate 1.04 1.13 -0.13 0.53 0.68 EPS Actual 1.17 0.91 0.17 0.60 0.86 Price Change % 6.0% -1.0% -2.0% 0.0% 9.0%

Market Performance of Stewart Information Servs's Stock

Shares of Stewart Information Servs were trading at $67.63 as of November 04. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 53.05%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

Analyst Observations about Stewart Information Servs

For investors, staying informed about market sentiments and expectations in the industry is paramount. This analysis provides an exploration of the latest insights on Stewart Information Servs.

With 1 analyst ratings, Stewart Information Servs has a consensus rating of Neutral. The average one-year price target is $75.0, indicating a potential 10.9% upside.

Peer Ratings Overview

This comparison focuses on the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of and Trupanion, three major players in the industry, shedding light on their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Snapshot: Peer Analysis

The peer analysis summary provides a snapshot of key metrics for and Trupanion, illuminating their respective standings within the industry. These metrics offer valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Trupanion Neutral 14.55% $49.38M 0.46%

Key Takeaway:

Stewart Information Servs ranks in the middle among peers for Revenue Growth and Gross Profit, with a growth rate of 14.55% and gross profit of $49.38M. However, it lags behind in terms of Return on Equity, standing at 0.46%. The consensus rating for the company is neutral.

About Stewart Information Servs

Stewart Information Services Corp is a customer-focused, title insurance and real estate services company offering products and services to home buyers and sellers, mortgage lenders and servicers, attorneys, and home builders. It has three operating segments; Title insurance and related services which generates key revenue, includes the functions of searching, examining, closing, and insuring the condition of the title to real property. It also includes home and personal insurance services, Real estate solutions segment supports the real estate mortgage industry by providing appraisal management services, online notarization and closing solutions, credit, and real estate information services, search and valuation services. Corporate and other segment is comprised of parent holding company.

Unraveling the Financial Story of Stewart Information Servs

Market Capitalization: With restricted market capitalization, the company is positioned below industry averages. This reflects a smaller scale relative to peers.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3 months period, Stewart Information Servs showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 10.91% as of 30 September, 2024. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Financials sector.

Net Margin: Stewart Information Servs's net margin lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of 4.51%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Stewart Information Servs's ROE falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of 2.17%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Stewart Information Servs's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 1.12%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.

Debt Management: The company faces challenges in debt management with a debt-to-equity ratio higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 0.4, caution is advised due to increased financial risk.

To track all earnings releases for Stewart Information Servs visit their earnings calendar on our site.

