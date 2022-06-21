Stewart Information Services (STC) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

Stewart Information Services (STC) closed the most recent trading day at $46.81, moving -0.91% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's 2.45% gain on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 2.15%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.17%.

Heading into today, shares of the title insurance and real estate services company had lost 15.34% over the past month, lagging the Finance sector's loss of 6.21% and the S&P 500's loss of 5.71% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Stewart Information Services as it approaches its next earnings release.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Stewart Information Services. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 13.7% higher. Stewart Information Services currently has a Zacks Rank of #5 (Strong Sell).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Stewart Information Services has a Forward P/E ratio of 5.87 right now. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 13.03.

The Insurance - Property and Casualty industry is part of the Finance sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 106, putting it in the top 42% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.