Stewart Information Services (STC) Stock Moves -0.84%: What You Should Know

Stewart Information Services (STC) closed at $51.04 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.84% move from the prior day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.93%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.43%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.17%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the title insurance and real estate services company had gained 6.34% over the past month. This has outpaced the Finance sector's gain of 3.57% and the S&P 500's gain of 6.31% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Stewart Information Services as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be July 27, 2022.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Stewart Information Services should also be noted by investors. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. Stewart Information Services is holding a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) right now.

Digging into valuation, Stewart Information Services currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 6.39. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 12.8, so we one might conclude that Stewart Information Services is trading at a discount comparatively.

The Insurance - Property and Casualty industry is part of the Finance sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 140, which puts it in the bottom 45% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

