Stewart Information Services (STC) Price Target Increased by 18.45% to 62.22

The average one-year price target for Stewart Information Services (NYSE:STC) has been revised to 62.22 / share. This is an increase of 18.45% from the prior estimate of 52.53 dated November 26, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 56.56 to a high of 73.50 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 10.24% from the latest reported closing price of 56.44 / share.

Stewart Information Services Declares $0.48 Dividend

On December 1, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.48 per share ($1.90 annualized). Shareholders of record as of December 15, 2023 will receive the payment on December 29, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.48 per share.

At the current share price of $56.44 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 3.37%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 3.13%, the lowest has been 1.69%, and the highest has been 5.25%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.82 (n=236).

The current dividend yield is 0.29 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 1.49. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.58%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 489 funds or institutions reporting positions in Stewart Information Services. This is an increase of 8 owner(s) or 1.66% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to STC is 0.17%, an increase of 6.84%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.54% to 35,799K shares. The put/call ratio of STC is 1.56, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 1,834K shares representing 6.70% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,892K shares, representing a decrease of 3.15%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in STC by 7.08% over the last quarter.

Allspring Global Investments Holdings holds 1,661K shares representing 6.07% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,672K shares, representing a decrease of 0.70%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in STC by 12.48% over the last quarter.

ESPAX - Wells Fargo Special Small Cap Value Fund holds 1,357K shares representing 4.96% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,354K shares, representing an increase of 0.22%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in STC by 12.91% over the last quarter.

Macquarie Group holds 1,179K shares representing 4.31% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,214K shares, representing a decrease of 2.97%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in STC by 41.07% over the last quarter.

Victory Capital Management holds 1,090K shares representing 3.99% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,653K shares, representing a decrease of 51.59%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in STC by 49.09% over the last quarter.

Stewart Information Services Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Stewart Information Services Corporation is a global real estate services company, offering products and services through our direct operations, network of Stewart Trusted Providers™ and family of companies. From residential and commercial title insurance and closing and settlement services to specialized offerings for the mortgage industry, Stewart offers the comprehensive service, deep expertise and solutions our customers need for any real estate transaction. Stewart believes in building strong relationships – and these partnerships are the cornerstone of every closing, every transaction and every deal. Stewart. Real partners. Real possibilities.™

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.