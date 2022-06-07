Stewart Information Services (STC) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

Stewart Information Services (STC) closed the most recent trading day at $56.51, moving +0.21% from the previous trading session. The stock lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.95%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.8%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.25%.

Heading into today, shares of the title insurance and real estate services company had lost 1.38% over the past month, lagging the Finance sector's gain of 1.41% and the S&P 500's gain of 0.1% in that time.

Stewart Information Services will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Stewart Information Services. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. Stewart Information Services is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #5 (Strong Sell).

Digging into valuation, Stewart Information Services currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 7.96. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 13.9, so we one might conclude that Stewart Information Services is trading at a discount comparatively.

The Insurance - Property and Casualty industry is part of the Finance sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 105, putting it in the top 42% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow STC in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

