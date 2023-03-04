Stewart Information Services (STC) Declares $0.45 Dividend

Stewart Information Services said on March 1, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.45 per share ($1.80 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.45 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of March 14, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of March 15, 2023 will receive the payment on March 31, 2023.

At the current share price of $41.06 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 4.38%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 2.89%, the lowest has been 1.69%, and the highest has been 5.25%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.65 (n=237).

The current dividend yield is 2.31 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.30. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.50%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 34.15% Upside

As of March 4, 2023, the average one-year price target for Stewart Information Services is $55.08. The forecasts range from a low of $54.54 to a high of $56.70. The average price target represents an increase of 34.15% from its latest reported closing price of $41.06.

The projected annual revenue for Stewart Information Services is $2,712MM, a decrease of 11.64%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $5.33.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 545 funds or institutions reporting positions in Stewart Information Services. This is a decrease of 12 owner(s) or 2.15% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to STC is 0.17%, an increase of 12.06%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.90% to 34,120K shares. The put/call ratio of STC is 1.72, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are large shareholders doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 1,887K shares representing 6.95% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Allspring Global Investments Holdings holds 1,659K shares representing 6.12% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,671K shares, representing a decrease of 0.76%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in STC by 6.31% over the last quarter.

Victory Capital Management holds 1,523K shares representing 5.61% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,104K shares, representing an increase of 27.51%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in STC by 99.92% over the last quarter.

ESPAX - Wells Fargo Special Small Cap Value Fund holds 1,343K shares representing 4.95% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,317K shares, representing an increase of 1.93%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in STC by 7.60% over the last quarter.

Macquarie Group holds 1,252K shares representing 4.62% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,192K shares, representing an increase of 4.83%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in STC by 64.33% over the last quarter.

Stewart Information Services Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Stewart Information Services Corporation is a global real estate services company, offering products and services through our direct operations, network of Stewart Trusted Providers™ and family of companies. From residential and commercial title insurance and closing and settlement services to specialized offerings for the mortgage industry, Stewart offers the comprehensive service, deep expertise and solutions our customers need for any real estate transaction. Stewart believes in building strong relationships – and these partnerships are the cornerstone of every closing, every transaction and every deal. Stewart. Real partners. Real possibilities.™

