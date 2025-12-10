Stewart Information Services Prices Public Offering Of 1.90 Mln Shares At $68.00/shr

(RTTNews) - Stewart Information Services Corp. (STC) announced the pricing of its public offering of 1.90 million shares of its common stock, at a price to the public of $68.00 per share.

The offering is anticipated to close on December 12, 2025. The underwriters for the offering also have a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 285,000 shares of Stewart's common stock at the price to the public, less underwriting discounts and commissions.

The company expects gross proceeds from the offering, before deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and other offering expenses payable by Stewart, to be approximately $129.2 million or $148.6 million if the underwriters exercise their option to purchase the additional shares in full.

Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC is acting as lead book-running manager for the offering, Citizens Capital Markets is acting as book-running manager for the offering and Dowling & Partners Securities, LLC, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods, a Stifel Company, and Stephens Inc. are acting as co-managers.

