Stewart Information Services Extends Employment Agreement With CEO For 3 Yrs

(RTTNews) - Stewart Information Services Corp. (STC) announced its Board has agreed with Frederick Eppinger, CEO, to extend the terms of his employment agreement for another three years. The company noted that it has made record-setting growth and success, under his leadership.

Thomas Apel, Chairman of the Board, stated: "His steady and experienced hand since assuming the CEO role in 2019, and his ability to deliver financial stability and shareholder value, gives us the utmost confidence Stewart will continue its significant progress under his stewardship."

