STEWART INFORMATION SERVICES Earnings Results: $STC Reports Quarterly Earnings

STEWART INFORMATION SERVICES ($STC) posted quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported earnings of $1.12 per share, beating estimates of $0.94 by $0.18. The company also reported revenue of $665,930,000, beating estimates of $652,106,500 by $13,823,500.

STEWART INFORMATION SERVICES Insider Trading Activity

STEWART INFORMATION SERVICES insiders have traded $STC stock on the open market 4 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 4 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $STC stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

STEVEN MARK LESSACK (Group President) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 31,649 shares for an estimated $2,323,623 .

. MATTHEW MORRIS sold 12,899 shares for an estimated $956,079

DAVID C HISEY (Chief Financial Officer) sold 12,649 shares for an estimated $876,217

STEWART INFORMATION SERVICES Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 87 institutional investors add shares of STEWART INFORMATION SERVICES stock to their portfolio, and 100 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

