STEWART INFORMATION SERVICES Earnings Results: $STC Reports Quarterly Earnings

STEWART INFORMATION SERVICES ($STC) posted quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported earnings of $1.12 per share, beating estimates of $0.94 by $0.18. The company also reported revenue of $665,930,000, beating estimates of $652,106,500 by $13,823,500.
STEWART INFORMATION SERVICES Insider Trading Activity
STEWART INFORMATION SERVICES insiders have traded $STC stock on the open market 4 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 4 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $STC stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- STEVEN MARK LESSACK (Group President) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 31,649 shares for an estimated $2,323,623.
- MATTHEW MORRIS sold 12,899 shares for an estimated $956,079
- DAVID C HISEY (Chief Financial Officer) sold 12,649 shares for an estimated $876,217
STEWART INFORMATION SERVICES Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 87 institutional investors add shares of STEWART INFORMATION SERVICES stock to their portfolio, and 100 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC added 455,600 shares (+69.4%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $34,051,544
- MASSACHUSETTS FINANCIAL SERVICES CO /MA/ added 204,688 shares (+149.0%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $15,298,381
- STATE STREET CORP added 179,364 shares (+16.8%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $13,405,665
- COOKE & BIELER LP removed 162,310 shares (-27.2%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $12,131,049
- NUVEEN ASSET MANAGEMENT, LLC removed 132,595 shares (-24.1%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $9,910,150
- MACQUARIE GROUP LTD removed 111,405 shares (-17.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $8,326,409
- HST VENTURES, LLC added 105,949 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $7,918,628
