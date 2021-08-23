Stewart Information Services Corporation's (NYSE:STC) Shares Lagging The Market But So Is The Business

With a price-to-earnings (or "P/E") ratio of 5.9x Stewart Information Services Corporation (NYSE:STC) may be sending very bullish signals at the moment, given that almost half of all companies in the United States have P/E ratios greater than 18x and even P/E's higher than 36x are not unusual. Nonetheless, we'd need to dig a little deeper to determine if there is a rational basis for the highly reduced P/E.

With earnings growth that's superior to most other companies of late, Stewart Information Services has been doing relatively well. One possibility is that the P/E is low because investors think this strong earnings performance might be less impressive moving forward. If you like the company, you'd be hoping this isn't the case so that you could potentially pick up some stock while it's out of favour.

Is There Any Growth For Stewart Information Services?

NYSE:STC Price Based on Past Earnings August 23rd 2021 free report on Stewart Information Services

In order to justify its P/E ratio, Stewart Information Services would need to produce anemic growth that's substantially trailing the market.

If we review the last year of earnings growth, the company posted a terrific increase of 125%. Pleasingly, EPS has also lifted 429% in aggregate from three years ago, thanks to the last 12 months of growth. Therefore, it's fair to say the earnings growth recently has been superb for the company.

Shifting to the future, estimates from the twin analysts covering the company suggest earnings growth is heading into negative territory, declining 15% each year over the next three years. Meanwhile, the broader market is forecast to expand by 12% per year, which paints a poor picture.

With this information, we are not surprised that Stewart Information Services is trading at a P/E lower than the market. However, shrinking earnings are unlikely to lead to a stable P/E over the longer term. Even just maintaining these prices could be difficult to achieve as the weak outlook is weighing down the shares.

What We Can Learn From Stewart Information Services' P/E?

Using the price-to-earnings ratio alone to determine if you should sell your stock isn't sensible, however it can be a practical guide to the company's future prospects.

We've established that Stewart Information Services maintains its low P/E on the weakness of its forecast for sliding earnings, as expected. Right now shareholders are accepting the low P/E as they concede future earnings probably won't provide any pleasant surprises. It's hard to see the share price rising strongly in the near future under these circumstances.

We don't want to rain on the parade too much, but we did also find 1 warning sign for Stewart Information Services that you need to be mindful of.

If P/E ratios interest you, you may wish to see this free collection of other companies that have grown earnings strongly and trade on P/E's below 20x.

