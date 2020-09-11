Stewart Information Services Corporation (STC) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for September 14, 2020

Stewart Information Services Corporation (STC) will begin trading ex-dividend on September 14, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.3 per share is scheduled to be paid on September 30, 2020. Shareholders who purchased STC prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 20th quarter that STC has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $44.61, the dividend yield is 2.69%.

The previous trading day's last sale of STC was $44.61, representing a -4.7% decrease from the 52 week high of $46.81 and a 120.19% increase over the 52 week low of $20.26.

STC is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (MMC) and Aon plc (AON). STC's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $4.44. Zacks Investment Research reports STC's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as 48%, compared to an industry average of -4.4%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the STC Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to STC through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have STC as a top-10 holding:

Franklin FTSE Saudi Arabia ETF (FLSA)

First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (FYT)

First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (FYX).

The top-performing ETF of this group is FYT with an increase of 38.76% over the last 100 days. FLSA has the highest percent weighting of STC at 8.48%.

