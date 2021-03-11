Stewart Information Services Corporation (STC) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for March 12, 2021

Stewart Information Services Corporation (STC) will begin trading ex-dividend on March 12, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.33 per share is scheduled to be paid on March 31, 2021. Shareholders who purchased STC prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 10% increase over prior dividend payment.

The previous trading day's last sale of STC was $53.24, representing a -4.81% decrease from the 52 week high of $55.93 and a 162.78% increase over the 52 week low of $20.26.

STC is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (MMC) and Aon plc (AON). STC's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $6.09. Zacks Investment Research reports STC's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as -1.57%, compared to an industry average of 10.1%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the STC Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to STC through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have STC as a top-10 holding:

Global X MSCI Next Emerging & Frontier ETF (EMFM).

The top-performing ETF of this group is EMFM with an increase of 16.19% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of STC at 1.81%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.