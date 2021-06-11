Stewart Information Services Corporation (STC) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for June 14, 2021

Stewart Information Services Corporation (STC) will begin trading ex-dividend on June 14, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.33 per share is scheduled to be paid on June 30, 2021. Shareholders who purchased STC prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 10% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $59.44, the dividend yield is 2.22%.

The previous trading day's last sale of STC was $59.44, representing a -4.8% decrease from the 52 week high of $62.44 and a 95.53% increase over the 52 week low of $30.40.

STC is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (MMC) and Aon plc (AON). STC's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $7.88. Zacks Investment Research reports STC's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 19.21%, compared to an industry average of 13.2%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the STC Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to STC through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have STC as a top-10 holding:

Franklin FTSE Saudi Arabia ETF (STC)

Columbia Emerging Markets Consumer ETF (STC)

Global X MSCI Next Emerging & Frontier ETF (STC)

Franklin LibertyQ Emerging Markets ETF (STC).

The top-performing ETF of this group is FLSA with an increase of 21.01% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of STC at 7.85%.

