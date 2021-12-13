Stewart Information Services Corporation (STC) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 14, 2021

Stewart Information Services Corporation (STC) will begin trading ex-dividend on December 14, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.375 per share is scheduled to be paid on December 31, 2021. Shareholders who purchased STC prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 13.64% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $74.29, the dividend yield is 2.02%.

The previous trading day's last sale of STC was $74.29, representing a -7.3% decrease from the 52 week high of $80.14 and a 62.99% increase over the 52 week low of $45.58.

STC is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (MMC) and Aon plc (AON). STC's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $10.99. Zacks Investment Research reports STC's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 59.84%, compared to an industry average of 16.1%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the stc Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to STC through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have STC as a top-10 holding:

Franklin FTSE Saudi Arabia ETF (FLSA)

Global X MSCI Next Emerging & Frontier ETF (EMFM)

First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (FYT)

ETC 6 Meridian Small Cap Equity ETF (SIXS)

ETC 6 Meridian Low Beta Equity ETF (SIXL).

The top-performing ETF of this group is SIXS with an increase of 7.52% over the last 100 days. FLSA has the highest percent weighting of STC at 5.17%.

