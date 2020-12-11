Stewart Information Services Corporation (STC) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 14, 2020

Stewart Information Services Corporation (STC) will begin trading ex-dividend on December 14, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.3 per share is scheduled to be paid on December 31, 2020. Shareholders who purchased STC prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 21st quarter that STC has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $48.27, the dividend yield is 2.49%.

The previous trading day's last sale of STC was $48.27, representing a -2.45% decrease from the 52 week high of $49.48 and a 138.25% increase over the 52 week low of $20.26.

STC is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (MMC) and Aon plc (AON). STC's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $3.87. Zacks Investment Research reports STC's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as 98.55%, compared to an industry average of -11.4%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the STC Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to STC through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have STC as a top-10 holding:

Franklin FTSE Saudi Arabia ETF (FLSA)

Global X MSCI Next Emerging & Frontier ETF (EMFM).

The top-performing ETF of this group is EMFM with an increase of 16.53% over the last 100 days. FLSA has the highest percent weighting of STC at 7.97%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.