Stewart Information Services Corp. Shares Near 52-Week Low - Market Mover

Stewart Information Services Corp. (STC) shares closed today at 0.7% above its 52 week low of $40.70, giving the company a market cap of $1B. The stock is currently down 47.2% year-to-date, down 40.0% over the past 12 months, and up 26.4% over the past five years. This week, the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.9%, and the S&P 500 fell 0.2%.
Trading Activity
- Trading volume this week was 29.6% lower than the 20-day average.
- Beta, a measure of the stock’s volatility relative to the overall market stands at 0.9.
Technical Indicators
- The Relative Strength Index (RSI) on the stock was under 30, indicating it may be underbought.
- MACD, a trend-following momentum indicator, indicates an upward trend.
- The stock closed below its Bollinger band, indicating it may be oversold.
Market Comparative Performance
- The company's share price is the same as the S&P 500 Index , lags it on a 1-year basis, and lags it on a 5-year basis
- The company's share price is the same as the Dow Jones Industrial Average , lags it on a 1-year basis, and lags it on a 5-year basis
- The company share price is the same as the performance of its peers in the Financials industry sector , lags it on a 1-year basis, and lags it on a 5 year basis
Per Group Comparative Performance
- The company's stock price performance year-to-date lags the peer average by 73.6%
- The company's stock price performance over the past 12 months lags the peer average by 54.9%
- The company's price-to-earnings ratio, which relates a company's share price to its earnings per share, is -5.5% lower than the average peer.
This story was produced by the Kwhen Automated News Generator. For more articles like this, please visit us at finance.kwhen.com. Write to editors@kwhen.com. © 2020 Kwhen Inc.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.