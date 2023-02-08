Stewart Information Services Corp. Shares Close the Day 11.2% Lower - Daily Wrap

Stewart Information Services Corp. (STC) shares closed today 11.2% lower than it did at the end of yesterday. The stock is currently up 17.5% year-to-date, down 29.5% over the past 12 months, and up 39.7% over the past five years. Today, the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.7%, and the S&P 500 fell 0.9%.

Trading Activity

Shares traded as high as $51.72 and as low as $49.49 this week.

Shares closed 39.4% below its 52-week high and 25.3% above its 52-week low.

Trading volume this week was 15.7% lower than the 10-day average and 16.9% lower than the 30-day average.

Beta, a measure of the stock’s volatility relative to the overall market stands at 0.9.

Technical Indicators

The Relative Strength Index (RSI) on the stock was between 30 and 70.

MACD, a trend-following momentum indicator, indicates a downward trend.

The stock closed below its Bollinger band, indicating it may be oversold.

Market Comparative Performance

The company's share price lags the S&P 500 Index today, lags it on a 1-year basis, and lags it on a 5-year basis

The company's share price lags the Dow Jones Industrial Average today, lags it on a 1-year basis, and lags it on a 5-year basis

The company share price lags the performance of its peers in the Financials industry sector today, lags it on a 1-year basis, and lags it on a 5 year basis

Per Group Comparative Performance

The company's stock price performance year-to-date beats the peer average by 64.4%

The company's stock price performance over the past 12 months lags the peer average by 186.8%

The company's price-to-earnings ratio, which relates a company's share price to its earnings per share, is -26.2% lower than the average peer.

