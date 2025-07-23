Stewart Information Services Corp Q2 Profit Increases, Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - Stewart Information Services Corp (STC) reported earnings for its second quarter that Increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings totaled $31.92 million, or $1.13 per share. This compares with $17.34 million, or $0.62 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Stewart Information Services Corp reported adjusted earnings of $38.0 million or $1.34 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.30 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period rose 19.9% to $722.18 million from $602.23 million last year.

Stewart Information Services Corp earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $31.92 Mln. vs. $17.34 Mln. last year. -EPS: $1.13 vs. $0.62 last year. -Revenue: $722.18 Mln vs. $602.23 Mln last year.

