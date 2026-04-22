Stewart Information Services Corp Announces Rise In Q1 Income

(RTTNews) - Stewart Information Services Corp (STC) reported a profit for its first quarter that Increases, from last year

The company's earnings totaled $16.96 million, or $0.55 per share. This compares with $3.07 million, or $0.11 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Stewart Information Services Corp reported adjusted earnings of $24.1 million or $0.78 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 27.7% to $781.30 million from $611.98 million last year.

Stewart Information Services Corp earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $16.96 Mln. vs. $3.07 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.55 vs. $0.11 last year. -Revenue: $781.30 Mln vs. $611.98 Mln last year.

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